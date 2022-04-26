The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 14
Lowes deli, located at 267 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes deli received a 95 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 18
Food Lion deli No. 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion deli No. 1503 received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The meat market received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Food Lion produce No. 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion produce No. 1503 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 20
Hillwinds Inn, located at 315 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for unclean linen.
Village Inn, located at 7876 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unclean linen.
April 21
Cove Creek Grill, located at 1182 U.S. 321 in Sugar Grove, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting management requirements, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored, mixed and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cove Creek Grill received a 90 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter meat market No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Harris Teeter meat market No. 165 received a 97.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 22
Art of Living main dining hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Art of Living main dining hall received a 94 and an 87 in its previous two inspections.
