The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and child care facilities, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
Feb. 17
Arby’s, located at 1495 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Arby’s received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Merry Land Academy, located at 2663 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received seven demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for using unapproved cleaning solutions, two demerit points for unmaintained garbage facilities and three demerit points for improper water drainage. Merry Land Academy received four and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 19
Waffle House, located at 881 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Waffle House received a 95.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 22
Sunny Rock, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Sunny Rock received a 94.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received a 94 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 23
Espresso News, located at 267B Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food package integrity, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Espresso News received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Our Daily Bread received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Los Aroiris received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 N. Depot St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Lost Province Brewing Company received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees touching food with bare hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 94.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 24
Eat Crow, located at 9872 N.C. 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees touching food with bare hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Eat Crow received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge pool, located at 11914 N.C. 105 S. in Banner Elk, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for only having one skimmer, two demerit points for improper safety rope hooks and four demerit points for obstructed decks. Smoketree Lodge Pool received 14 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge spa, located at 11914 N.C. 105 S. in Banner Elk, received no demerit points. Smoketree Lodge pool received zero and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 25
Booneshine Brewing Company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for undersupplied handsinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Booneshine Brewing Company received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hatchet Coffee, located at 150A Den Mac Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improperly identified toxic substances. Hatchet Coffee received a 94.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Savannah’s Oyster House, located at 155 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Savannah’s Oyster House received a 92.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Blowing Rock Ale House, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Blowing Rock Ale House received a 92.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
