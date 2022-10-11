The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Oct. 4
Bojangles #932, located at 1277 US Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for use of unapproved time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles #932 received a 96.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Marys Kitchen, located at 486 George Wilson Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable management, a four-point demerit for improperly washed and cleaned hands, a four-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Marys Kitchen received a 90 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored, dried and handled utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper ventilation and lighting. Our Daily Bread received a 91.5 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 5
Food Lion Deli 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-point demerit for lack of prevention of contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 1503 received a 97 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 1503 received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improperly stored, dried and handled utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion 1503 received a 98 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Wendys, located at 1016 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wendys received a 95 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 6
Horton Hotel Lobby Lounge and Rooftop Bar, located at 611 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Horton Hotel Lobby and Rooftop Bar received a 94 in its previous inspection.
Everybody’s Bruncheon Club, located at 173 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored, dried and handled utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment.
Oct. 7
The Doghouse Cafe, located at 9872 NC-105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition.
Eat, Sip & Relax, located at 8180 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Eat, Sip & Relax received a 99.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a “C” grade and a final score of 77.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgeable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improper employee eating, tasting, drinking and tobacco use, a two-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a three-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects, a half-point demerit for improperly stored, dried and handled utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella’s Italian Restaurant received a 85.5 and 90 in its previous two inspections. The restaurant can request re-inspection, which will be completed within 15 days of a request.
