The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and rest/nursing homes are inspected twice per year.
July 7
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received a final score of 97.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unmaintained walls and ceilings, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improperly stored items. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
July 8
Troy’s 105 Diner, located at 1296 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Troy’s 105 Diner received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 9
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Wild Craft Eatery, located at 506 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wild Craft Eatery received a 92 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Yonahlossee Club pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for the pool being too shallow, two demerit points for the ladder bottom step being too high, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for water in the restrooms being too hot. Yonahlossee Club pool received 18 and 26 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 12
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Clean Eatz received a 97 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.