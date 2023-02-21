The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and educational food services are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 9
Horton Hotel, located at 611 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Horton Hotel received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Horton Hotel Lobby Lounge and Rooftop Bar, located at 611 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Horton Hotel Lobby Lounge and Rooftop Bar received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 10
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Coyote Kitchen received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School Lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Green Valley School Lunchroom received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taste Grill received a 95.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 13
Jimmy Johns — Downtown, located at 525 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jimmy Johns — Downtown received a 99 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sugar Grove Developmental Day, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received 18 demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for lack of accurate thermometers, a six-point demerit for improperly stores medication and a six-point demerit for improperly stored hazardous products, a four-point demerit for play centers in bad repair. Sugar Grove Developmental Day received 18 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections. The child care facility will be reinspected within seven days due to violations that placed it into a provisional status.
Feb. 14
ASU Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The educational food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Sanford Commons received a 91.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Western Watauga TLC, located at 1769 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received six demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for kitchen equipment in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning and disinfecting solutions. Western Watauga TLC received 21 and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 15
Boone Saloon, located at 489 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Saloon received a 95 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC Food Service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. The Foley Center LCWC Food Service received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 16
Speakeasy Tattoo, located at 728 West King Street in Boone, passed inspection with no violations.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness. Foggy Rock received a 97.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Chetola Resort Pool, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for improper pool depth, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises and a two-point demerit for equipment room in bad repair. Chetola Resort Pool received 14 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Chetola Resort Spa, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for equipment room in bad repair and a two-point demerit for improperly stored chemicals. Chetola Resort Spa received 14 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center Concession #241, #251 and #216, located at 111 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. Holmes Center Concession #241 received a 100 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 17
Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 North Depot Street, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Lost Province Brewing Company received a 100 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Kid Cove, located at 107 Hunters Point in Boone, received five demerit points. The child care facilities received a two-point demerit for unapproved sanitizer used and a three-point demerit for improper room temperature.
