The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities and tattoo parlors are inspected once per year and child care facilities and hospitals are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 17
The Blowing Rock Ale House, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Blowing Rock Ale House received a 93 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn breakfast bar, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Fairfield Inn breakfast bar received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
J and M General Store and Grill, located at 5030 N.C. 321 South in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. J and M General Store and Grill received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 18
Watauga Medical Center, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received a final score of 95.5. The hospital received a one-point demerit for unmaintained walls and ceilings, a one-point demerit for unmaintained bathrooms, a one-point demerit for water not being hot enough, a one-point demerit for unmaintained furniture and a half-point demerit for improperly stored patient contact items. Watauga Medical Center received a 94.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 19
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC food service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. The Foley Center LCWC food service received a 96 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
The Penny Path, located at 278 Shoppes On The Parkway Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers. The Penny Path received a 97 in its previous inspection.
Nov. 22
Blowing Rock Ale House and Inn, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Ale House and Inn received a 95 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received a final score of 94.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper employee handwashing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Good Vibz, located at 475 Blowing Rock Road, Suite 104, in Boone, received no demerit points.
Mabel after school, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received five demerit points. The child care facility received three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products and two demerit points for unmaintained equipment. Mabel after school received two and 17 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel developmental day, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained sandboxes. Mabel developmental day received six and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Noble Kava, located at 114 Clement St., Suite 106, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Noble Kava received a 94.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 23
Comfort Suites breakfast bar, located at 1184 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Comfort Suites breakfast bar received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill, located at 608 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, received a “C” grade and a final score of 77. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a two-point demerit for improperly employee handwashing procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a two-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for getting ice from an unapproved system, a one-point demerit for using improper thawing methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill received an 84 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Taqueria El Paso, located at 2693A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improper stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taqueria El Paso received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 24
Arroz Con Pollo, located at 370 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The restaurant received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Black Cat Burrito, located at 127 S. Depot St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper employee health policy knowledge, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for water supply inadequacy and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Black Cat Burrito received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
