The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 17
Circle K 2720141, located at 771 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K 2720141 received a 99.5 in its previous inspection.
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Clean Eatz received a 96 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli 2592, located at 1864 Old US Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Food Lion Deli 2592 received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 2592, located at 1864 Old US Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 2592 received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce 2592, located at 1864 Old US 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Produce 2592 received a 99.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Makotos, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improper identified and stored, a half-point demerit for equipment improperly stored, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Makotos received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 18
Barberitos, located at 2575 Highway 105 South Suite 9 and 10 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 93.5 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 1668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Kentucky Fried Chick received a 97.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 19
Quality Inn & Suites Pool, located at 840 East King Street in Boone, received an eight point demerit. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool walls and floor, a two-point demerit for lack of continuous ventilation in equipment room and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures. Quality Inn & Suites Pool received 36 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 95.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 20
Food Lion Meat Market 922, 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 922 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Penny Path, 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. The Penny Path received a 96 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
