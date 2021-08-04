The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
July 21
Macado’s of Boone, located at 539 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for undersupplied handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried and stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper garbage facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macado’s of Boone received a 91 and an 84 in its previous two inspections.
Mary’s Kitchen, located at 486 George Wilson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having a consumer advisory on the menu, a one-point demerit for presence of dead and living insects, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried and stored utensils, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mary’s Kitchen received a 92 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
July 22
Eleven80, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Eleven80 received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 23
Learning and Fun Preschool, located at 107 Hunters Point in Boone, received 25 demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for having inaccurate thermometers, six demerit points for water not being hot enough, two demerit points for weak disinfecting solutions, six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, four demerit points for improper sanitizer strength, three demerit points for improper room temperature and two demerit points for inadequate cleaning facilities. Learning and Fun Preschool received 12 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 27
Appalachian State University Rivers Street Café, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly used and stored wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian State University Rivers Street Café received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
