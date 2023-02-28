The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and mobile food units are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 17
Sugar Grove Developmental Day, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received nine demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for food improperly stored and a four-demerit for equipment in bad repair. Sugar Grove Development Day received 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four-demerit points for flooring in bad repair. Sunny Side received 12 and five demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 20
Deer Valley Indoor Pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four-demerit points for improper depth markings, a two-point demerit for improper hand railing, a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperature in dressing and sanitary facilities and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Deer Valley Indoor Pool received 32 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 21
Hardin Park Afterschool, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received 17 demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for improper hand washing sinks, a six-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures and a six-point demerit for improperly stored hazardous products. Hardin Park Afterschool received four and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food-contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper drying of equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Los Arcoiris received a 90 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 22
Farm to Flame, located at 163 Boone Creek Drive in Boone, received a 98.5. The mobile food establishment received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of rodents and insects.
Hound Ears Fitness Center Swim Spa, loved at 540 Dogwood Road in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round spa received four-demerit points for improper ventilation, a six-point demerit for improperly placed emergency phone, a four-point demerit for lack of spare pump filter basket and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures. Hound Ears Fitness Center Swim Spa received two and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Inn at Crestwood Pool, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper depth markings, a six-point demerit for broken body hook pole, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a four-point demerit for non-slip-resistant decks, a two-point demerit for leak in equipment room, a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures in dressing and sanitary facilities, a two-point demerit for non-slip-resistant floors in restrooms and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib in the restroom. Inn at Crestwood Pool received 20 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Yonahlossee Club Pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper water quality records, a two-point demerit for improper safety ropes, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for non-function flow meter and a two-point demerit for leak in equipment room. Yonahlossee received 32 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 23
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 NC Hwy 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used.Grandview Restaurant received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 Burrell Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 95.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge Pool, located at 11914 Highway 105 South in Banner Elk, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper number of skimmers, a two-point demerit for not recessed safety rope, a four-point demerit for broken eyelet, a four-point demerit for improper windows and a four-point demerit for obstructed decks. Smoketree Lodge Pool received 14 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge Spa, located at 11914 Highway 105 South in Banner Elk, received four demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper windows. Smoketree Lodge Spa received 10 and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 27
Quality Inn & Suites Pool, located at 840 East King Street in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for improper water temperatures, a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool skimmers, a four-point demerit for improper water level, a four-point demerit for improper ventilation, a two-point demerit for lack of mechanical ventilation in equipment room and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperature in dressing and sanitary facilities. Quality Inn & Suites Pool received eight and 36 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
