The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, meat markets, education food services and mobil food units are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency public school lunchrooms and institutional food services are inspection four times per year, child care facilities and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and school buildings, season swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 4
Burger King, located at 120 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Burger King received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Makotos, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping clothes, a half-point demerit for improper drying of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Makotos received a 95 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
May 5
Bocca Bistro, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive Suite G in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Bocca Bistro received a 98 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Domino’s, located at 702A Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager. Domino’s received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 8
ASU North End Zone, located at 134 Jack Branch Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. ASU North End Zone received a 98.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
ASU Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The education food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. ASU Sanford Commons received a 93.5 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Fairway Cafe & Venue, located at 433 Fairway Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances. Fairway Cafe & Venue received a 94.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Produce 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stands received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Produce 165 received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections
Taqueria La Monarca, located at 2530 Highway 412 North in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used and a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents. Taqueria La Monarca received a 94 and 88.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 9
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadow Line Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 98 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Chick-fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper drying of equipment and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Chick-fil-A received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 96.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received a 86.5. The school building received demerit points for improper sewage disposal, floors and walls in bad repair, improper storage spaces, improper lighting and ventilation and unmaintained premises. Green Valley School received a 92 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Little Caesars 1708-01, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Little Caesars 1708-01 received a 97 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School Cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Watauga High School Cafeteria received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 10
Come Back Shack, located at 1521 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper drying of equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Come Back Shack received a 99 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hissho Sushi at App State University, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Hissho Sushi at App State University received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Deli 84 received a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Meats 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Ingles Meats 84 received a 97.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Produce 84, located at 2375 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Ingles Produce 84 received a 95 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountaineer Village, located at 517 Yosef Drive in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of daily written water quality records, a two-point demerit for improper ladder length and a two-point demerit for improper layout of equipment room. Mountaineer Village received 22 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Red Onion Cafe, located at 227 Hardin Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Cafe received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
University Highlands Pool, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received six demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received a four-point demerit for minor debris in skimmers and a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room. University Highlands Pool received 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
University Highlands Spa, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal spa received a six-point demerit for unmaintained water quality, a four-point demerit for debris in spa and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room. University Highlands Spa received 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 11
Carolina Food Monger, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 98. The mobile food truck received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness.
Mountain Pathways, located at 453 Howards Creek Road in Boone, received 36 demerit points. The child care facility received five-demerit points for lack of hand washing, a six-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply in kitchen, a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply, six-demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, a four-point demerit for play centers in bad repair, a four-point demerit for flooring in bad repair, a two-point demerit for improper handling of solid waste, a three-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents and a two-point demerit for outdoor equipment in bad repair. Mountain Pathways received 24 and 21 demerit points in its previous two inspections. The child care facility is under provisional status and will be reinspected within seven days.
Mountain Pathways School, located at 421 Howards Creek Road in Boone, received a 94.5. The school building received demerit points for unmaintained floors and walls, improper storage spaces, improper lighting and ventilation and unmaintained premises. Mountain Pathways School received a 94 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
May 12
Cove Creek Elementary School, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received a 90.5. The school building received demerit points for unmaintained drinking fountains, uncleaned toilet facilities, lavatory facilities in bad repair, floors and walls in bad repair and improper storage spaces. Cove Creek Elementary School received an 87.5 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park Pre-K, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for floors and walls in bad repair and a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Hardin Park Pre-K received zero and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School Lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunch room received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures. Hardin Park School Lunchroom received a 99.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brook Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received four demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply. Lucy Brook Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek received zero and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel After School, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mabel After School received two and five demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel Elementary School, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received a 98. The school building received demerit points for improper lighting and ventilation. Mabel Elementary School received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Mabel School Lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mabel School Lunchroom received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home Kitchen, located at 208 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage or utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper ventilation and lighting. RHA Group Home Kitchen received a 93 in its previous two inspections.
WCRC Competition Pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received zero demerit points. WRCR Competition Pool received two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
WCRC Leisure Pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for debris under play structure. WCRC Leisure Pool received six and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
