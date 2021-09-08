The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, meat markets and educational food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year.
Aug. 25
Chili’s No. 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Chili’s No. 1533 received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 26
New York Deli, located at 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils.
Aug. 27
Harris Teeter deli No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter deli No. 165 received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter meat market No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Harris Teeter meat market No. 165 received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 30
Food Lion deli No. 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Food Lion deli No. 1503 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for water being too hot, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities, two demerit points for unmaintained equipment and two demerit points for unmaintained outdoor facilities. Sunny Side received 21 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 31
Alpine Village Inn, located at 297 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. Alpine Village Inn received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock After School, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received zero demerit points. The child care facility received 10 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.’
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received five demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improperly stored food. Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock received nine and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mint Cuisine of India, located at 203 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mint Cuisine of India received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sept. 1
Publix deli No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Publix deli No. 1548 received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Publix seafood No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Publix seafood No. 1548 received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
