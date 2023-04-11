The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round spas are inspected twice per year and local confinement facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 4
Casa Rustica, located at 1348 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Casa Rustica received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food-contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received a 86.5 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock and WCS Collaborative Classroom, located at 160 Parkway School Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facilities received a two-point demerit for lack of proper storage and a four-point demerit for carpets in bad repair. Lucy Brock and WCS Collaborative Classroom received four and six demerit points in it previous two inspections.
The Finmore 241 Spa, located at 241 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for lack of disinfectant residual, a four-point demerit for pool walls in bad repair, a four-point demerit for improper spa timer and a four-point demerit for improper flow meter in equipment room. The Finmore 241 Spa received six and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Thompsons Seafood, located at 5714 Old Highway 421 South in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food-contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Thompsons Seafood received a 92 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Troys 105 Diner, located at 1286 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Troys 105 Diner received a 96.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga County Jail, located at 184 Hodges Gap Road in Boone, received five demerit points. The local confinement facility received a one-point demerit for floors in bad repair and a four-point demerit for improper number of comp sinks. Watauga County Jail received four and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 5
Booneshine Brewing Co., located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Booneshine Brewing Co. received a 94 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of accurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received a 93.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
April 6
Los Tres Reyes, located at 282 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Los Tres Reyes received a 93 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Banquets, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for lack of accurate thermometers, and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Meadowbrook Banquets received a 97 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Wendys, located at 1016 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Wendys received a 94.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock After School, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received four demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for unapproved hot water temperatures. Blowing Rock After School received zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received six demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a four-point demerit for improper lighting. Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Blowing Rock received four and five demerit points in its previous two inspections.
