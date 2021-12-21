The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and public school lunchrooms and elderly nutritional facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 10
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadow Line Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The restaurant received a 99 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Carolina Pizza Co., located at 454 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Carolina Pizza Co. received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 13
Blowing Rock Conference Center, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Blowing Rock Conference Center received a 98.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for unsafe food. Blowing Rock School cafeteria received a 98.5 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek elderly nutrition site, located at 1081 Old U.S. 421 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The elderly nutritional facility received a one-point demerit for improper food temperature and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Cove Creek elderly nutrition site received a 98 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek School cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Cove Creek School cafeteria received a 99 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Local, located at 179 Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Local received a 91 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 14
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella’s Italian Restaurant received a 90 and an 81 in its previous two inspections.
Casa Rustica, located at 1348 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Casa Rustica received a 95 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Eleven80, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Eleven80 received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hellbender Beverage received a 94 in its previous inspection.
Dec. 15
Over Yonder, located at 3608 N.C. 194 in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Over Yonder received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Parkway School cafeteria, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Willie Brooks BBQ, located at 1475 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Willie Brooks BBQ received a 93.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Dec. 16
Outback Steakhouse No. 3458, located at 8280 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Outback Steakhouse No. 3458 received a 95 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Storie Street Grill, located at 1167 S. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Storie Street Grill received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received a 95.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
