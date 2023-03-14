The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food stands and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 3
Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper pool slope, a four-point demerit for improper contrast bands, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room. Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool received 30 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone University Spa, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper contrast bands, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room. Holiday Inn Boone University Spa received 26 and 28 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 7
Tuckers Cafe, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road Suite D in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Tuckers Cafe received a 92 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Cardinal Burger Wagon, located at 1711 Highway 105 in Boone, received a 97. The mobile food stand received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Cardinal Burger Wagon received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road Suite A in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 96.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Annex 405, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of water quality records, a four-point demerit for broken skimmer, a two-point demerit for improperly spaced equipment room, a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drain in restrooms. Meadowbrook Annex 405 received 12 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Annex 406, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received a two-point demerit for improperly spaced equipment room, a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperature and a two-point demerit for lack of flood drain in restrooms. Meadowbrook Annex 406 received 18 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Inn Pool, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for loose handrail, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib in restrooms. Meadowbrook Inn Pool received 24 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 8
Circle K 2723790, located at 2200 US Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K 2723790 received a 97 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Boone Breakfast Bar, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances.
Mint Cuisine of India, located at 203 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Mint Cuisine of India received 94 and 87 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 10
Circle K 2721599, located at 2958 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Circle K 2721599 received a 100 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Cottages of Boone Spa, located at 615 Fallview Lane in Boone, received zero demerit points. Cottages of Boone Spa received 10 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn Pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing door, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for unmaintained flow meter and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Fairfield Inn Pool received four and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli 922, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 922 received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles. The Best Cellar received a 91 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
