The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and educational food services are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 5
ASU Park Place, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The education food service received a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly stored and a half-point demerit for utensils improperly dried. ASU Park Place received a 97 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock Market, located at 990 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for hands improperly cleaned, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for food improperly labeled, a half-point demerit for cutting surfaces in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Market received a 92.5 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles Deli 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The food stand received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Deli 84 received a 94 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold hold temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improper used of single-use articles. The Best Cellar received a 94 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Tuckers Cafe, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road Suite D in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Tuckers Cafe received a 91.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 6
Booneshine Brewing Co., located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a two-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Booneshine Brewing Company received a 95 and 97 in its previous to inspections.
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper storage of equipment. Hellbender Beverage received a 98 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Melanies, located at 664 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Melanies received a 97 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mint Cuisine of India, located at 203 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mint Cuisine of India received an 87 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Storie Street Grille, located at 1167 South Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Storie Street Grille received a 94 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 7
ASU Rivers St. Cafe, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The education food service received a half-point demerit for improper improper employee food and drink procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly stored and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. ASU Rivers St. Cafe received a 94 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Foggy Rock received a 96.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Hissho Sushi at App State University, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Hissho Sushi at App State University received a 97 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes Deli, located at 267 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for contamination, a one-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Lowes Deli received a 94 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Tapp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Dec. 8
Cobo, located at 161 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cobo received a 93 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Eleven80 Eatery, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping clothes and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Eleven80 Eatery received a 97.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Gamekeeper Restaurant, located at 3005 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling timer and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Gamekeeper Restaurant received a 94 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Peddler, located at 1972 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for not washing fruit and vegetables. The Peddler received a 96 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Troys 105 Diner, located at 1296 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper drying of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Westglow Mens Spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The year-round-spa received a four-point demerit for improper skimmers, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing door, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant floors in dressing and sanitary facilities. Westglow Mens Spa received 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow Womens Spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for poor water quality, a four-point demerit for improper skimmers, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing door, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant floors in dressing and sanitary facilities. Westglow Womens Spa received 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow Spa Pool, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 34 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for pool liner in bad repair, a four-point demerit for uncleaned skimmers, a two-point demerit for improper safety rope, a four-point demerit for improper number of inlets, a six-point demerit for improper throw rope, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing door, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for equipment room in bad repair, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant floors in dressing and sanitary facilities. Westglow Spa Pool received 30 and 26 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
