The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and residential care, school buildings and tattoo parlors are inspected once per year.
Sept. 2
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella’s Italian Restaurant received an 81 and a 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hollow Moon LLC, located at 200 Den Mac Drive in Boone, received no demerit points.
Mountain Pathways School, located at 421 Howards Creek Road in Boone, received a final score of 94. The school building received two demerit points for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements and four demerit points for miscellaneous premises violations including needed cleaning and the presence of rodent droppings in the kitchen. Mountain Pathways School received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 7
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received 12 demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for water being too hot, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and two demerit points for unmaintained premises. Sunny Side received 14 and 21 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Three Forks Home, located at 392 Camp Joy Road in Zionville, received 14 demerit points. The residential care facility received five demerit points for improper food protection, two demerit points for needed kitchen cleaning, two demerit points for unmaintained bathroom facilities, two demerit points for unmaintained furniture and three demerit points for unclean and unmaintained carpets. Three Forks Home received three and one demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 8
Hardin Park Afterschool, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for not having hand washing signs in the bathrooms and four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardin Park Afterschool received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park Pre-K, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for improper storage of hazardous items and two demerit points for an uncovered sandbox. Hardin Park Pre-K received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
