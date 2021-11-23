The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and limited food facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and child care facilities are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 15
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly mixed sanitizers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Clean Eatz received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Grill, located at 1182 U.S. 321 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking times and procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cove Creek Grill received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Our Daily Bread received an 87 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center café, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a two-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Watauga Medical Center café received a 91 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 16
Café Portofino, located at 970 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Café Portofino received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Laquinta Boone breakfast bar, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The limited food facility received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
Mabel Developmental Day, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received six demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products. Mabel Developmental Day received two and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mike’s Inland Seafood, located at 174 Jefferson Highway in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisories on menus, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mike’s Inland Seafood received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
