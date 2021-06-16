The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, pushcarts and limited food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities, tattoo facilities and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year and year-round swimming spas are inspected twice per year.
June 3
Good Vibes Tattoo & Piercing, located at 475 Blowing Rock Road Suit 104 in Boone, received no demerit points. No previous scores were listed.
Speakeasy Tattoo Company, located at 728 W. King St. in Boone, received no demerit points. No previous scores were listed.
June 4
Dan’l Boone Inn, located at 130 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot handling temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for improper stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for dumpsters not having lids and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dan’l Boone Inn received a 94 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
June 7
Bistro Roca, located at 143 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bistro Roca received a 95.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jess’ Weenie Wagon, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 100. No previous scores were listed.
June 8
Casa Rustica, located at 1348 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for an improper outdoor garbage facility and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Casa Rustica received a 94.5 and a 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hemlock Inn, located at 134 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Hemlock Inn received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Homestead Inn, located at 153 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for improperly arranged items on housekeeping carts. Homestead Inn received a 99.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Howard Station, located at 268 Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for an out of order hand sink, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Howard Station received a 94 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Rivers Walk, located at 144 Poplar Grove Road in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for needed gate maintenance. No previous scores were listed.
Tapp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for ants, dead insects and cobwebs being present; a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment; a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces; a one-point demerit for needed plumbing maintenance; a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Tapp Room received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Towneplace Suites Morning Break, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures and a one-point demerit for a hand sink not having paper towels. No previous scores were listed.
June 9
Hampton Inn breakfast bar, located at 1252 N.C. 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The limited food service facility received a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. No previous scores were listed.
Joy Bistro, located at 115 New Market Center, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Joy Bistro received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
June 11
Highland Hill Motel pool, located at 2748 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received two demerit points for an improperly spaced ladder, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for the equipment room being small, two demerit points for not having an air gap and two demerit points for water in the restrooms being too hot. Highland Hill Motel pool received 12 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mayview Manor court pool, located at 3109 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received 24 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for only having one skimmer, four demerit points for not having enough inlets, four demerit points for the bottom of the fence being too high, four demerit points for having standing water on the deck, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having a bathroom near the pool. Mayview Manor court pool received 24 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
