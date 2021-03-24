The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities are inspected once per year, local confinement facilities are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools, year-round spas and year-round wading pools are inspected twice per year.
March 10
Arroz Con Pollo, located at 370 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Towneplace Suites, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
March 11
Bald Guy Brew Blowing Rock, located at 1116-2 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff and a one-point demerit for using food from an unapproved source. Bald Guy Brew Blowing Rock received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Woodlands Bar-B-Q, located at 8304 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Woodlands Bar-B-Q received a 94.5 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 12
Food Lion deli No. 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Food Lion deli 1503 received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Food Lion meat market No. 1503 received a 99.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
March 16
Meadowbrook Annex 405, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality record keeping, two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for not having a floor drain in the restroom. Meadowbrook Annex 405 received 14 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Inn pool, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for an improperly spaced handrail, four demerit points for obstructed premises, two demerit points for restroom corrosion and two demerit points for not having hose bibs. Meadowbrook Inn pool received 16 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351, located at 1748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351 received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart deli No. 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Walmart deli No. 2496 received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 17
Watauga County Jail, located at 184 Hodges Gap Road in Boone, received nine demerit points. The local confinement facility received one demerit point for paint ware, two demerit points for a clogged toilet, two demerit points for improper pitcher use and four demerit points for paint chipping on bunks. Watauga County Jail received 11 and 13 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 18
Willow Valley Resort pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 24 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality, six demerit points for needed rescue equipment maintenance, four demerit points for obstructed premises, four demerit points for improper lighting, four demerit points for a flow meter not working and two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room. Willow Valley Resort pool received 12 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort spa, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 16 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality, two demerit points for improper handrail dimensions, four demerit points for improper lighting, four demerit points with immediate suspension for a malfunctioning chlorine feeder and two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room. Willow Valley Resort spa received 10 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort wading pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received eight demerit points. The year-round wading pool received four demerit points for improper water quality and four demerit points with immediate suspension for a malfunctioning chlorine feeder. Willow Valley Resort wading pool received 12 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
