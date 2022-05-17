The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities, seasonal swimming pools, seasonal spas and school buildings are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 6
Art of Living Brahmaputra Lodge, located at 915 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 96 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Colorado Lodge, located at 917 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Orinoco Lodge, located at 789 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and one demerit point for premises not being kept neat. Art of Living Orinoco Lodge received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Zambezi Lodge, located at 785 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Art of Living Zambezi Lodge received a 96.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received a final score of 92. The school building received 15 demerit points for unmaintained restrooms, 15 demerit points for unclean floors, walls and ceilings, 20 demerit points for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements and 30 demerit points for miscellaneous premises violations. Green Valley School received a 90.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Shankara Ayurveda Wellness, located at 913 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Shankara Ayurveda Wellness received a 100 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
May 10
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 93 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Powder Horn pool, located at 1568 Powder Horn Mountain Road in Deep Gap, received 22 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received six demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for debris in skimmers, four demerit points for improper fence dimensions, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for improper equipment dimensions and two demerit points for unmaintained restrooms. Powder Horn pool received 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 11
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a “B” Grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Woodlands received a 93.5 in its previous inspection.
May 13
Publix seafood No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods. Publix seafood No. 1548 received a 100 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.