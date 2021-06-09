The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year and year-round swimming spas are inspected twice per year.
May 28
Blowing Rock Conference Center, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Blowing Rock Convention Center received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Chetola Resort spa, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received 12 demerit points. The year-round spa received six demerit points for main drains missing screws, four demerit points for a skimmer missing a weir and two demerit points for the equipment room not having proper ventilation. Chetola Resort spa received 18 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hound Ears pool, located at 1589 Dogwood Drive in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for not being deep enough, four demerit points for an unmaintained fence and gate, two demerit points for an open equipment room and two demerit points for water in the restrooms being too hot. Hound Ears pool received 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
June 3
Willow Valley Resort spa, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received two demerit points for a handrail being too tall, four demerit points for a fence gap being too large and two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Willow Valley Resort spa received 16 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.