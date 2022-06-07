The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 27
Deer Valley Club outdoor pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper deck drainage, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. Deer Valley Club outdoor pool received 26 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Deer Valley Club wading pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal wading pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper deck drainage, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. Deer Valley Club wading pool received 20 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
June 1
Courtyard by Marriott, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. Courtyard by Marriott received a 99.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 2
Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received a final score of 95.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unclean areas, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a one-point demerit for damaged/peeling paint, a one-point demerit for improper storage and a half-point demerit for unmaintained patient contact items. Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center received a 94 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Glenbridge Health Care kitchen, located at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Glenbridge Health Care kitchen received a 93 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
