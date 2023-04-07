WATAUGA — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity has officially begun their 9th annual peer-to-peer fundraising competition to support affordable home ownership in the area.
Beginning April 3 and concluding June 6 at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will host The Big Cheese Fundraiser. The Big Cheese, formerly known as The Big Kahuna, is a fundraiser where teams of supporters compete against each other to raise the most money for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity before the finale on June 6.
Teams will gather to collect their final donations, and a winning team will be crowned at the end of the night on June 6 at Appalachian Mountain Brewery.
It will be an evening of friendship, music and fundraising, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This friendly competition has raised more than $323,050 since its inception nine years ago. The Big Cheese embodies the spirit of giving in the High Country.
Teams have two months to raise money by any means necessary. This means letter writing campaigns, social media posts, private and public parties and fundraisers. Every dollar a team raises for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is added to their total. Each week, an update will be posted on Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, updating the public on the current team standings. The event on June 6 will mark the final opportunity for teams to raise money.
Community members can donate to their favorite team by going to www.charity.pledgeit.org/BigCheese2023, or by going to the fundraising platform via the Watauga County Habitat for Humanity website. Checks and cash are also accepted and should be mailed and received by Watauga County Habitat for Humanity before June 6 to count toward a team’s total.
"We wish the best to this year’s teams in their fundraising efforts! Please visit Watauga Habitat’s website to see if you know any of this year’s cheese-ball fundraisers, and to support this year’s teams as well as the mission of Watauga County Habitat for Humanity to build homes, communities and hope with those in need," the organization stated in a press release.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.