THE BIG CHEESE

WATAUGA — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity has officially begun their 9th annual peer-to-peer fundraising competition to support affordable home ownership in the area. 

Beginning April 3 and concluding June 6 at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will host The Big Cheese Fundraiser. The Big Cheese, formerly known as The Big Kahuna, is a fundraiser where teams of supporters compete against each other to raise the most money for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity before the finale on June 6.

