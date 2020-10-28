Developers with RCPBD Investments LLC are in the midst of constructing phase one of a multifamily housing project with 206 dwelling units on Brookshire Road.
The master plan for the subdivision request for the project was approved by the Watauga County Planning Board in May under the name of Townhomes at Brookshire. The project is proposed to consist of town home-style units and single family units, according to the project’s master plan.
Developers Rick Miller (owner of Miller Properties Inc.), Patrick Morgan (with Keller Williams), Chris Hodges, Dan Nguyen and Bryan Pitts partnered to purchase a 95.12 acre property in January for the project. Miller said the project’s overall cost is approximately $60 million, but the project’s total will fluctuate depending on material costs.
Miller said he and his partners had recognized for years that there was a need in Watauga County for housing that local working people could afford that’s not apartments targeted toward college students.
“The project is designed and marketed to serve working class families who seek moderately priced housing that is convenient to town, parks and amenities,” according to the project’s proposal.
Morgan said the project was created to assist individuals looking to buy their first home or young professionals who live in the area.
“It’s our attempt, although it’s hard because of pricing in our area … at trying to make a more affordable housing project out there for locals,” Morgan said.
The original plan for the project called for 109 buildings, but Miller said the current plan is to build as many free standing buildings as possible with the 206-unit goal in mind, so the number of individual buildings may change. Some units will be conjoined in duplex, triplex and quadraplex type style, though.
One-bedroom unit prices start at $225,000, and two-bedroom unit prices start at $245,000. Miller said Townhomes at Brookshire are available for sale, but not for rent.
Roughly 12 percent of the property will be developed, which Miller said will leave room for amenities like hiking trails and dog parks.
A March 12 site and soil evaluation report by Piedmont Environmental Associates stated that the soil evaluation identified acceptable conventional and drip septic areas across the property. The available septic areas will serve as shared drain fields with each unit having an individual septic tank, according to project application documents. Rather than going through AppHealthCare for approval and permitting of the wastewater systems, the developers chose to use an engineered plan option.
Miller said that with a project of this size, he and Morgan were afraid that the county wouldn’t have the man power. So the two took the engineering routs for permitting. The property will include private-shared wells located in common areas permitted by AppHealthCare. Local well contractors evaluated the site for water capacity and availability, according to the project’s proposed plan. It is anticipated that one well will serve four units.
The project is planned to be completed in three phases. Only phases 1 and 2 have received preliminary plat approval to date, Furman said. Approximately 10 buildings were approved for phase 1, 64 in phase 2 and 35 are planned for phase 3. Phase 1 has since been revised to include eight buildings with one dwelling each; the two units lost in phase 1 will be added to phase 2, Miller said.
Units in phase one are currently being constructed with the hope to finish them the phase in April or May 2021, Miller said. Units in phase 1 have already been sold; the developers are taking reservations for homes that will be in phase 2. Morgan said reservations can be refundable. For more information, call Morgan at (828) 773-2960.
An earlier conversation about a workforce housing complex on Brookshire Road took place in 2010 when Watauga County was presented information from the Northwestern Regional Housing Authority.
Conversations continued as Watauga County committed part of the county’s Brookshire Road property for workforce housing via the Watauga Community Housing Trust in 2018, in which the town of Boone was asked to partner on infrastructure costs, but the project did not come to fruition. County Planning Director Joe Furman said the Townhomes at Brookshire property is farther down the road from the county-owned property that had been proposed for a housing project two years ago.
