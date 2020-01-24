BOONE – 15.5 acres of land that includes the 147,900-square-foot Walmart of Boone was sold to a Michigan-based realty company for more than $14 million, according to a deed dated Jan. 16.
Agree Boone NC WM LLC, which is registered to the Bloomfield Hills, Mich., headquarters of Agree Realty Corporation, made the purchase for $14,190,000, according to documents from the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
A message left to Agree Realty was not returned as of press time.
The land was sold by WM Land Boone LLLLP, which is operated by Marc Hagle, the owner of Tricor International Corporation based in Winter Park, Fla. A message left at Tricor was not immediately returned.
A second deed was made between Agree and the two tenants on the property, one company owned by Hagle and the other by a company managed by Ed Moss, also of Winter Park, Fla.
According to the Watauga County Tax Office, the tax value of the land and building as of Jan. 1 was a combined $12.6 million, with $7.52 million coming from the building itself.
Previously, Hagle and Moss also were partners in the Ruby Tuesday’s of Boone, which closed in 2017, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s online business database.
An inquiry to the Walmart of Boone was directed to its corporate office in Bentonville, Ark, which was not returned as of press time.
