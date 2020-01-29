BOONE — The Walmart of Boone isn't going anywhere after the sale of the building and land to a Michigan-based realty company, according to the store's corporate office.
"I checked with the team and this store is not affected by the land deal," Walmart corporate spokesperson Phillip Keene said Jan. 29. "We recently renewed the lease on this store and have no plans to close it."
The 15.5 acres that includes the Boone Walmart and its parking lot was sold to Agree Realty Corporation in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., for $14.19 million Jan. 16, according to the Watauga County Register of Deeds.
"Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants," a statement from Agree explained. "As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a portfolio of 821 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable space."
According to a July conference call, Agree CEO Joey Agree said that Walmart is the second-largest tenant in the company's portfolio, behind Sherwin-Williams.
Agree owns a number of different properties with commercial tenants across North Carolina, including a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hope Mills, an Ashley Furniture in Pineville, plus several O’Reilly Auto Parts and Sherwin Williams locations across the state.
The land purchase is the first Agree has made in the High Country.
Messages left for Agree were not returned.
