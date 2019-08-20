BOONE — The future home of the Marketplace hotel and parking deck project took a step closer to reality as the building that had stood at 783 W. King St. was demolished over the course of the week starting Aug. 12.
The work was done by D.H. Griffin Company.
The building, which had sat vacant for months, received demolition approval on July 16, according to the Boone Planning and Inspections office.
The future project, which will front King, Water and Howard streets on two tracts of land equaling 1.02 acres, will be for a “new multi-story hotel with restaurant and additional public parking in parking deck,” according to the zoning application filed in 2018.
The project will cost an estimated $10 million, according to a 2018 estimate. Including the 169-space parking deck, the building will be 124,661 square feet.
The project is the work of Howard Street Ventures, a group of investors including John Winkler, Scott Cook and others. The group owns the combined 1.02 acres.
The group had not received a building permit as of Aug. 15, according to the Boone Planning and Inspections office.
