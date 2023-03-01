BOONE — Local business VPC Builders has announced that manager Matt Vincent recently won the National Association of Home Builders Young Professionals Award for the Southeastern United States.
Fifteen applicants were in the running for the 2022 NAHB Young Professionals Awards, which are designed to acknowledge young professionals’ hard work, achievements, dedication and outstanding potential as they become leaders in the home building industry.
Winners for each region were announced during the Young Professionals Committee meeting at the 2023 International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas.
The NAHB Young Professional Awards recognize young building industry professionals under the age of 45 who propel their careers forward; advance in all three levels of the NAHB Federation; advocate for the home building industry; engage with their peers; and establish themselves as exceptional members of their communities.
The winners of this award represent the future of the industry and will set new standards for the support and growth of home building, as well as the NAHB brand. They are valuable assets in their communities and are moving the home building industry forward.
By developing — and recognizing — future leaders, the organization is laying the foundation for the industry to continue to innovate, grow and inspire future generations of NAHB members.
“We are so proud of Matt as he deserves this recognition for all his hard work,” VPC said in a press release.
According to his VPC bio, Vincent was born and raised in Boone and considers the High Country of North Carolina his home. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business from Appalachian State University, with a concentration in Finance & Banking. Matt is an Unlimited Licensed General Contractor with the state of North Carolina and South Carolina, and also holds a Master Builder and Accredited Builder Designation through North Carolina’s Builders Institute. Vincent has also earned a Renewable Energies and Green Building Diploma from the North Carolina Solar Center.
Environmental respect and consideration are very important to Vincent, which is why he is LEED AP certified. Vincent also participates in the NC Healthy Built Home Program and has experience building Energy star rated and LEED certified homes. Currently Vincent holds the Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist (CAPS), Certified Graduate Associate (CGA), and Certified Green Professional (CGP) designations with the National Association of Home Builders and is certified by the Building Performance Institute as a Building Analyst, according to his biography.
