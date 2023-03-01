Matt Vincent

VPC Builders manager Matt Vincent.

 Photo courtesy VPC Builders

BOONE — Local business VPC Builders has announced that manager Matt Vincent recently won the National Association of Home Builders Young Professionals Award for the Southeastern United States.

Fifteen applicants were in the running for the 2022 NAHB Young Professionals Awards, which are designed to acknowledge young professionals’ hard work, achievements, dedication and outstanding potential as they become leaders in the home building industry.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.