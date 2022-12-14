always afternoon - table

Hannah Dick sells vintage jewelry under the artist name Always Afternoon.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — A new storefront has taken over a Howard Street shop as Always Afternoon has made the downtown area home.

Always Afternoon owner Hannah Dick opened the storefront at 216 Howard Street in late November, stocking the store with her creations as well as several other artists.

always afternoon - hannah dick

Hannah Dick opened Always Afternoon after years of making jewelry for herself, art markets and select retail locations.
always afternoon - jewelry close up

Hannah Dick makes jewelry using vintage and sustainable materials.
always afternoon - up-close table

Always Afternoon has a variety of items for sale.
always afternoon - clothing

Vintage clothing is sold alongside jewelry and art.
always afternoon - hannah

Always Afternoon owner Hannah Dick said she prioritizes showcasing women jewelers and creators.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.