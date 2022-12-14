BOONE — A new storefront has taken over a Howard Street shop as Always Afternoon has made the downtown area home.
Always Afternoon owner Hannah Dick opened the storefront at 216 Howard Street in late November, stocking the store with her creations as well as several other artists.
Hannah creates jewelry using vintage dead-stock materials from the 1930s to the 2000s, which are all sourced from the United States. Hannah said she is best known for lockets, locket earrings and unique charms all made with “highest quality” sustainable brass and gold dipped brass. She said each piece is an heirloom.
In addition to jewelry, Hannah creates and sells expressionist art and abstract floral paintings with “movement and bold but subdued colors.”
Hannah started making jewelry seven years ago for herself. It started as a hobby when she started making string necklaces with wood and brass before she ventured into earrings and other materials.
About three years ago, Hannah discovered her passion for working with vintage brass. She said when she discovered how much dead-stock already existed in the United States, she stopped buying foreign-made modernly manufactured materials.
“I prefer it. I think it’s prettier than the stuff that’s being currently produced,” Hannah said. “The material is just unmatched. It’s vintage and the standards were higher, people demanded higher quality things... the driving force is really quality.”
When COVID hit, Hannah said she was on maternity leave for her youngest son and decided to not return to her career as a nurse and begin making and selling jewelry full-time.
Hannah lived with her family in Louisiana until June where she sold her pieces online and at pop-up shows. Hannah and her family moved to Boone for her husband’s job and she ventured into the art world in the community. After doing exceedingly well at vintage markets and craft shows, Hannah said she decided to “test the waters” in finding a retail space.
Hannah said Jessica Brown, owner of Upcycled Everything, and Amber Bateman, Director of the Watauga Arts Council, have been instrumental in her success in opening the storefront. She said both women have given her advice and help, which has allowed her to create an art community of her own.
Several others artists sell work at the retail space. The majority of artists are local to the High Country, but several are Hannah’s friends from Louisiana.
Upcyled Everything, Crescent Silver Works, Amy Bumgardner, D.L.A.B.Y., Moss Bone Earth, Noodle Cakes, Turquoise Lily Jewelry, Come Alive Studio, Press Relief, Baileys Blooms and Modern Hygge sell their version of sustainable, unique art alongside Hannah. Hannah said she charges an “unusually low” commission to give other artists the opportunity to make a living from their work.
While prioritizing quality, Hannah said she also wants items in the store to be fairly priced. She said she wants items to last and for artists to make the money they deserve while remaining “worth it” for the everyday shopper.
Hannah said she flipped her open sign on the weekend of Nov. 18 and was “super slow.” She said she was worried no one knew she was open until the following weekend. She said the town of Boone’s Festive First Friday and the Saturday following gave her hope that “this is going to work.”
“People have come in and said ‘this is beautiful’ and been really sweet,” Hannah said. “I feel like all the people who are local especially loved it, but really anyone who truly likes art and enjoy jewelry and feminine, beautiful things.”
Hannah said she wants all the artists represented in the store to be able to “make some money for Christmas” and that she believes shopping small is always important.
“I told my husband I should make my flyer say ‘your girlfriend wants something from here,’ he said ‘that’s too cheesy,’” Hannah said jokingly. “She doesn’t want basics or socks, and you support local artists for their holidays, too.”
For more information on Always Afternoon, visit www.alwaysafternoon.com.
