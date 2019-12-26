CHARLOTTE — A young professional from the High Country area is among 24 highlighted by Business North Carolina magazine in a feature called “Trailblazers” this fall.
Matt Vincent, owner of Banner Elk-based VPC Builders and 36 at the time of the publication, was featured in the Trailblazers lineup that recognizes enterprising business owners and professionals under the age of 40 who operate in N.C. cities and towns that have fewer than 100,000 residents.
“These young Trailblazers are playing key roles in keeping their small communities vibrant and alive. Despite the odds, they continue to bring a new shine to their towns, from the mountains to the coast,” the magazine stated.
“The Appalachian State University grad and Boone native is owner of a High Country construction business that builds both homes and commercial properties,” the magazine stated.
At VPC Builders, which was named the 2018 Business of the Year by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Vincent requires his staff to volunteer in the community for at least 16 hours annually, the article noted. Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President Charles Hardin pointed out the numerous projects the company had worked on in Boone and Blowing Rock, plus its charity work with Habitat for Humanity, the Purple Heart Homes Project and the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
Vincent also serves as board chairman for the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority and recently helped oversee construction of Rocky Knob Park, a mountain biking park operated by Watauga County, the magazine said. He’s also worked on adding new hiking trails on nearby Holloway Mountain, which is a favorite of mountain climbers.
In 2017, Vincent received the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wade Brown Community Recognition Award for Community Involvement, and he was a finalist for the Boone chamber’s 4 Under 40 Awards in 2017.
VPC Builders has also garnered Best of the Best recognition in Avery and Watauga counties. VPC received a STARS award from the North Carolina Home Builders Association for the best single-family home with more than 6,000 square feet, and nationally, VPC has ranked on the Remodeling magazine’s Top 550 and Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500.
