Vicious Biscuits

Vicious Biscuits is set to open its doors on Jan. 23.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Vicious Biscuit will open its doors for customers on Monday, Jan. 23.

Starting with a home-chef and his wife hosting a pop-up catering gig in Charleston, South Carolina, Vicious Biscuit has made a name in the South over the past four years. Opening its first location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in December of 2018, the reimagined brunch spot is spreading across the South.

