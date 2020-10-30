WINSTON-SALEM — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is wrapping up its 2020 schedule of free skills training classes for veterans and their eligible household members. These include short-term classes, online training courses offered through the ed2go platform and others.
“Classes that we had scheduled and funded for spring and summer of this year were cancelled or had reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill vice president of marketing and communications. “As a result, we have more funding left over than we normally would by this time of year, which must be used for these classes before the end of the year.”
Financial assistance is available for veterans regardless of their service dates, as well as for their spouse, widow (or widower), caregiver of a veteran living in the same household, or an adult child or dependent of a veteran (must be 18 years old and still reside with veteran). Participants must be enrolled in Goodwill’s Veteran Services Program.
The Goodwill Veterans Services Program is supported by Operation: GoodJobs, a partnership with the Walmart Foundation.
For more information, call High Country/Boone/Wilkes – Lisa Barlow, 336-667-0889 or email veteranservices@goodwillnwnc.org.
