JEFFERSON — Held on Aug. 28 and 29 at the Jefferson Landing Golf Resort, Vannoy Construction had 216 of their partners, clients and vendors come together to raise money for college scholarships for Ashe County students in memory of Jeremy Elliott, stepson of Eddie Vannoy, who died in 1996 after battling leukemia.
Over $450,000 was raised this year for the scholarship fund through sponsorships and additional donations to make an all-time record. With 100 percent of the proceeds from the tournament benefiting the Jeremy Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund and Ashe County education, 544 high school students to date have been given assistance toward attending college.
The format of the tournament included platinum sponsors golfing on Wednesday afternoon and gold sponsors on Thursday. Platinum sponsors were also treated to additional tournament events such as Par 3 Night Golf, Texas Hold’em Poker, Ping Pong and Darts. Golf tournament winners were awarded each day, as well as “Closest-to-the-Pin” and “Longest Drive” winners.
Vannoy Construction has six offices across North and South Carolina, with its headquarters located in Jefferson.
