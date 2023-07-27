Valencia Flavors food truck

Laura Malpica and Herbert Pinto and their new truck.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

HIGH COUNTRY — A popular food vendor from local markets is now mobile in a new food truck with an updated menu.

Valencia Flavors has become a staple of the Tuesday King Street Farmers Market et and the Watauga County Farmers Market in the short amount of time they have been in business. They began by selling Venezuelan inspired sweets out of a camper during the Winter Market in February of this year. With the swift and steady increase in popularity, owners Herbert Pinto and Laura Malpica decided it was time to their business to the next step.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.