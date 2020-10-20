WILKESBORO — As part of efforts to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce, Tyson Foods Inc. is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Wilkesboro poultry plants. The clinic will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality health care and, in most cases, at no cost.
“Providing our team members access to convenient and quality health care is as important now as ever. We believe the new health clinic in Wilkesboro will make a meaningful impact on our team members health and wellbeing,” said Kevin Taylor, Wilkesboro complex manager for Tyson Foods.
The clinic, which will be operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling. Marathon Health will also collaborate with Wilkesboro community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.
“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”
Tyson Foods announced the initiative to pilot seven health clinics near company production facilities earlier this month. In addition to Wilkesboro, clinics will be opened up in Storm Lake, Iowa and Holcomb, Kansas. The locations of the other clinics will be disclosed soon.
“Partnering with Tyson to improve the health and wellbeing of their employees and families is an honor for Marathon Health,” said Jerry Ford, CEO of Marathon Health. “We offer care that often looks beyond the symptoms and helps people take new actions around their own health. We are excited to see the profound changes in the lives of the people we will serve at the Tyson health centers.”
Marathon Health was ranked the No. 1 worksite healthcare services provider by Klas, an independent research firm that has been providing impartial insights to the health care industry since 1996.
“Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wilkes Medical Center understand the importance of employers investing in the health and wellness of their employees,” said Chad Brown, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health/Wilkes Medical Center in North Wilkesboro. “It has been a privilege for us to care for the Tyson Foods team members and their families for many years and we look forward to continuing to partner with them in this new model of care as we work together to help improve health outcomes for those in Wilkes County and throughout our region.”
Tyson Foods requires all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan.
