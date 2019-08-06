BLOWING ROCK — Tweetsie Railroad was presented with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense and Commander Ken Oppenheim on July 23.
According to a statement from Tweetsie, the park received the award because of its “exemplary support for service members who may be called on short notice” and the National Guard and Reserve recognizes them as “a viable asset for their commitment to the service.”
Donna Griffin, Tweetsie Railroad’s human resources manager, accepted the award and was also recognized for her “outstanding support of service members and impeccable flexibility with employees.”
