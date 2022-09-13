BOONE — On Sept. 10, local business Tsuga held a gear swap where community members were encouraged to bring pre-loved outdoor recreation equipment and clothing to sell, trade or donate. In addition to the swap, raffle tickets were sold for guests to enter for a variety of prizes including lift tickets, memberships, gift cards and other items donated by businesses throughout the High Country.
All raffle proceeds were donated to Mountain Alliance and the Middle Fork Greenway. In addition to that donation, attendees were encouraged to bring canned foods to donate to the Hunger and Health Coalition. Those 21 and older could stop by the can-for-can booth, where canned foods were exchanged for a canned beer donated by a local brewery.
“Being an outdoor gear brand based here in the mountains, we felt like it was really important to do something that would benefit the community while letting people know at the same time that we are here,” Leti Sandoval, Tsuga manager, said. “We wanted to give something back to the community — the local organizations that we really appreciate. We (wanted) to bring them out and do something for them. We also wanted to do something for the outdoors community and bring them all together.”
Sandoval said the event went well “considering the rainy weather” and said she heard from several guests that they “really appreciated” the opportunity to come together.
In addition to supporting Mountain Alliance’s efforts to offer volunteer opportunities, outdoor adventure, cultural outings, academic support and mentorship “regardless of means or background,” raffle tickets sold at the event benefited the progression of the Middle Fork Greenway.
The Middle Fork Greenway is planned to connect the Greenway Trail in Boone to the sidewalks of downtown Blowing Rock to provide a green space for cyclists, joggers, walkers and any other non-motorized recreation. The Blue Ridge Conservancy is partnering with the towns of Boone and Blowing Rock in addition with Watauga County to complete this project.
“It’s a slow process because there’s so many steps to take and fundraising is the slowest part,” Wendy Patoprsty, director of the Middle Fork Greenway said. “We’ve had a lot of community support around the Greenway. Five businesses participated in fundraising in July so that was huge.”
All money donated to the Middle Fork Greenway is matched by state grants which Patoprsty said helps planners “leverage those dollars.”
Tsuga is located at 699 George Wilson Road in Boone. For more information on Tsuga, visit www.tsuga.us.
