BOONE — On Sept. 10, local business Tsuga held a gear swap where community members were encouraged to bring pre-loved outdoor recreation equipment and clothing to sell, trade or donate. In addition to the swap, raffle tickets were sold for guests to enter for a variety of prizes including lift tickets, memberships, gift cards and other items donated by businesses throughout the High Country.

All raffle proceeds were donated to Mountain Alliance and the Middle Fork Greenway. In addition to that donation, attendees were encouraged to bring canned foods to donate to the Hunger and Health Coalition. Those 21 and older could stop by the can-for-can booth, where canned foods were exchanged for a canned beer donated by a local brewery.

