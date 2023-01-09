BOONE — “Local Night @AppTheatre” is the newest initiative at the historic landmark on King Street in Boone. The series is specifically designed to showcase the talents of High Country musicians for whom the venue was restored and renovated.
First up in the new local concert series is the popular duo of Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham, who will take to the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Trevor said this event will mark his App Theatre debut as a featured artist in concert with his friend and musical partner Jackson. They both appeared previously as part of “An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads” produced by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and Carolina Ramble Productions in October 2022.
Trevor McKenzie is a historian and musician based in western North Carolina. He is the Director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University, where he teaches about regional history, folklore, and music. He has performed with regional groups including Nobody’s Business, The Little Stony Nighthawks, and the Elkville String Band. He is the author of “Otto Wood, the Bandit: The Freighthopping Thief, Bootlegger, and Convicted Murderer behind the Appalachian Ballads,” available through UNC Press. McKenzie is a member of SouthArts’ Emerging Traditional Artists cohort and the recipient of an NC Arts Council apprenticeship to study regional fiddle traditions with master fiddler and banjo player Paul Brown.
Jackson Cunningham is a luthier and musician steeped in the traditions of his home in Grayson County, Virginia. Cunningham learned his skills as an instrument builder from neighbors, such as the late Audrey Hash Hamm, and continues these traditions through his own Cunningham Handmade Instruments.
Jackson’s skills as rhythm guitarist, mandolin player, and singer are noted both regionally and abroad, with performances and tours at folk festivals and venues across the United States, Europe, and Australia. He is the leader of the string band Nobody’s Business and performs as part of the duo The Whitetop Mountaineers.
Speaking on behalf of the duo, McKenzie said, “We are thrilled to appear on the Doc Watson Stage at the App Theatre and are forever grateful to this local legend from Deep Gap for introducing the world to Mountain Music and traditional cultures of the Appalachian region. It will be an honor just to be there on the stage named for Doc.”
McKenzie added that he is especially pleased with the renewed focus on local music at the Appalachian Theatre as an audience draw for High Country artists.
“As a historian,” he said, “it’s so nice to see an old space find a new purpose.”
Tickets are only $10 for adults and $7 for students and are available online now, at the lobby box office during scheduled hours, and one hour prior to curtain.
The “Local Night @AppTheatre” series is co-presented by the Appalachian Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music and is scheduled for select Thursday evenings in January, February and March 2023. Each performance features local artists with area student groups as opening acts whenever possible. The next event is slated for Jan. 26 and features The Page Brothers performing a tribute concert titled, “A Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration.”
All tickets for this concert are reserved seating at a price of $10 for adults and $7 for students plus taxes and fees. Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.
Follow the Appalachian Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for up-to the minute event updates throughout the winter season. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
