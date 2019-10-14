Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin was recognized as the 2019 North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year by the the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives at its annual management conference on Oct. 4.
“Well, that was quite an honor and also quite a surprise; I had no idea it was going to happen,” Hardin said. “It’s also very much an honor to be recognized among all those chambers in the state and their leadership and being there with my peers.”
“Charles is not a peacock, parading around his work and accomplishments that have supported Blowing Rock’s business vitality over the past 15 years,” said Loni Miller, Blowing Rock Chamber membership and events director, who helped nominate Hardin for the award. “He is more like a symphony conductor, spending hours quietly behind the scenes, listening and working to orchestrate several small parts into a great amount of collective vision. This type of servant leadership is unsung and should be celebrated. We are thrilled to have this chance to point the spotlight on his legacy.”
According to the Blowing Rock Chamber, the Executive of the Year award is given to “long-term executives who have excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber.”
“The award is based on the demonstration of excellence in areas of chamber leadership, organizational management, service to the profession, community reputation/involvement and personal attributes,” the Blowing Rock Chamber stated in a post on its website.
“I want to thank our board of directors, as our board was involved, as was Loni (Miller) in putting in the application package,” Hardin said. “I appreciate all their efforts.”
Hardin said that when he first started as president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, things were different.
“There was some things that had happened that had given the chamber a bit of a bad reputation (in Blowing Rock), but we managed through that and we’re respected now as an organization that helps and we’re about community development,” Hardin said.
“(In 2004) we had a budget of approximately a little over $100,000 and our current budget is somewhere close to $675,000; we’ve grown quite a bit,” Hardin said.
Some of the accomplishments Hardin notes were bringing WinterFest, which previously was a volunteer-led event, into the chamber’s fold; adding the spring wine and spirit festival now known as SAVOR Blowing Rock; the Business After Hours events; creating the Village Foundation for economic development – which helped create the Mayview Plaza; having a weekly e-newsletter; and being more involved regionally with other chambers.
“We just finished construction on the new ‘Welcome to Blowing Rock’ sign on (U.S.) 221,” Hardin said. “Those two two signs (on U.S. 321) were done in the ‘90s.”
A big accomplishment for Hardin was recently buying the building where the chamber currently resides, located at 132 Park Ave.
Operating a chamber of commerce in a small, seasonal town, Hardin says keeping strong local relationships is paramount.
“Being a small tourism market like this, we really don’t have any big business, so we’re really about community development, as opposed to industrial or big business,” Hardin said.
Hardin attributes his success to his experience working in corporate restaurant management and then as a Blowing Rock business owner, operating Parkway Cafe in Tanger Outlets from 1994 to 2004.
“It was a local favorite, we did great business and we made a lot of friends,” Hardin said of Parkway Cafe.
“I served on the chamber board of directors as vice president,” Hardin said. “The director at the time retired, so I applied for the job and sold my business, which all worked out just right.”
Having the right team, Hardin said, is key for any business and something he brought from his human resources experience.
“We’re recognized as a leader in the chamber world,” Hardin said.
Previously, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce was recognized in 2016 as the N.C. Chamber of the Year, another award Hardin says that propelled the organization to the top of all chambers in the state of North Carolina.
