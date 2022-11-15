BOONE — “Every town has a story. Tombstone has a legend.” The Classic Western Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country wraps-up at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with Tombstone, the American Western film directed by George P. Cosmatos that has become a cult classic since its release in 1993.

Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott), have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Arizona. While they aren’t looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang. Now, together with Wyatt’s best friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.

