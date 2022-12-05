BOONE — Not since the historic flood of 1940 forced the closure of the Linville River Train Station has a train stopped in downtown Boone. That fact will change at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when Tom Hanks and “The Polar Express” steam into the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for its inaugural Holiday Family Film Series.
“The Polar Express” is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The movie features human characters animated using live-action and motion capture CGI animation. It tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. The boy joins several other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus preparing for Christmas.
The film stars Tom Hanks, also one of the movie's executive producers, in multiple distinct roles, with Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett, and Eddie Deezen in supporting roles. Castle Rock Entertainment produced the film in association with Shangri-La, ImageMovers, Playtone, and Golden Mean Productions for Warner Brothers Pictures.
It was Castle Rock's first CGI animated movie and was made with a production budget of $165–170 million, a record-breaking sum for an animated feature at the time, eventually grossing $314 million worldwide. The movie was later listed in the 2006 Guinness World Records as the first all-digital capture film.
Music lovers will note that the soundtrack of the film, titled “The Polar Express: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” was released in November 2004 by Reprise Records, Warner Music Group and Warner Sunset Records. The song, "Believe," written by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri, was nominated for Best Original Song at the 77th Academy Awards and was sung during the ceremonies by original performer Josh Groban with Beyoncé. It won a Grammy Award in 2006.
Architecture at the North Pole in “The Polar Express” refers to a number of buildings related to American railroading history. The buildings in the square at the city's center are loosely based on the Pullman Factory in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.
The locomotive featured in the film is an American 2-8-4 Berkshire type steam locomotive modeled after the Pere Marquette 1225, which had spent many years on static display near Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on the campus of Michigan State University, where children’s book author Chris Van Allsburg recalled playing on the engine when attending football games as a child.
In partnership with Allen Wealth Management, “The Polar Express” is one of four movies programmed by the App Theatre for its Holiday Family Film Series. The running time of the movies is 100 minutes. The remaining movie on the series is “The Muppet Christmas Carol” with a showtime at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Films at The Appalachian Theatre are shown without trailers, so attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is $5 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.