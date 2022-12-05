ATHC - _The Polar Express_ Photo Still 2.jpeg

One of the main characters of "The Polar Express" looks at his ticket during a scene. 

 Photo courtesy The Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — Not since the historic flood of 1940 forced the closure of the Linville River Train Station has a train stopped in downtown Boone. That fact will change at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when Tom Hanks and “The Polar Express” steam into the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for its inaugural Holiday Family Film Series.

“The Polar Express” is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The movie features human characters animated using live-action and motion capture CGI animation. It tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. The boy joins several other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus preparing for Christmas.

ATHC - _The Polar Express_ Photo Still 4.jpeg

A scene from "The Polar Express." 
ATHC - The Polar Express - Movie Poster.jpeg

The poster for "The Polar Express" 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.