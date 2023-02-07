BOONE — “There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” said Suzanne Livesay, executive director of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, about plans to screen the audience favorite film “The Notebook” during the theatre’s month long Romantic Comedy Film Series. “There’s something for couples young and old to enjoy, as well as those who want the perfect date night movie, or others who simply want to take in a classic ‘Rom-Com.’”
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and is a little more than two hours in duration.
“The Notebook” is a 2004 romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes, with a screenplay by Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi. It is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s. Their story is read from a notebook in the present day by an elderly man (played by James Garner), telling the tale to a fellow nursing home resident (played by Gena Rowlands, director Cassavetes’ mother). Actors James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shepard, and Joan Allen play supporting roles.
The film initially received generally mixed reviews but performed well at the box office and received several nominations and awards, winning eight Teen Choice Awards, a Satellite Award, and an MTV Movie Award. The film became a sleeper hit and has gained a cult following generating $118 million at the box office in its initial release.
Cassavetes wanted someone unknown and “not handsome” to portray Noah; he therefore cast Ryan Gosling in the role, who was initially surprised.
To prepare for the part, Gosling temporarily moved to Charleston, South Carolina prior to filming. For two months, he rowed the Ashley River and made furniture while a nationwide search was conducted to find the right actress to play Allie. Those who auditioned for the part included Jessica Biel, Britney Spears, Ashley Judd, and Reese Witherspoon, before Rachel McAdams won the role.
On casting her, Cassavetes said: “When Rachel McAdams came in and read, it was apparent that she was the one. She and Ryan had great chemistry between them.” McAdams commented: “I thought it would be a dream to be able to do it. I read the script and went into the audition just two days later. It was a good way to do it, because I was very full of the story.”
Gosling commented that, “I think that it’s pretty fair to say that we probably wouldn’t have made the film if we hadn’t found Rachel... Really, Allie drives the movie. It’s her movie and we’re in it. It all kind of depended on an actress.” In comparison to the book, the role was extended. McAdams spent time in Charleston before filming to familiarize herself with the surroundings and took ballet and etiquette classes. She also had a dialect coach to learn the Southern accent.
“The Notebook” was filmed mostly on location in South Carolina, in late 2002 and early 2003, as well as the wintery battlefield just outside Montreal. Production offices for the film were set up at the old Charleston Naval Base in North Charleston. Much of the film’s plot takes place in and around Seabrook Island, an actual town which is one of the South Carolina “sea islands” located 20 miles southwest of Charleston.
Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times praised the film, calling the photography “striking in its rich, saturated effects” and stating that the “actors are blessed by good material.” Peter Lowry of Film Threat praised the performances of both Gosling and McAdams; he wrote: “Gosling and especially McAdams give all-star performances, doing just enough to hand the reins over to the pros, who take what’s left of the film and finish the audience off with some touching scenes that don’t leave a dry eye in the house.”
The remaining “Rom-Com” series film is the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere classic “Pretty Woman,” which will be screened at the theater at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
All films at The Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so attendees are encouraged arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is $6 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.
