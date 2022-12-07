ATHC - _The Muppet Christmas Carol_ Photo Still.jpeg

The cast of “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

 Photo courtesy The Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — Muppet favorites Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, and all their lovable friends join forces for a unique take on the Dickens classic when “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is screened at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Holiday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” is a 1992 Christmas musical comedy drama film directed by Brian Henson (in his feature directorial debut) from a screenplay by Jerry Juhl. Adapted from the 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, it stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Muppet performers Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, and Frank Oz. Although artistic license is taken to suit the aesthetic of the Muppets, the film otherwise follows Dickens’s original story closely. It is the first Muppets film to be produced by Walt Disney Pictures, whose parent company would later acquire the franchise in 2004.

ATHC - _The Muppet Christmas Carol_ - Movie Poster.jpeg

The poster for "The Muppet Christmas Carol." 
ATHC - _The Muppet Christmas Carol_ Photo Still 3.jpeg

Characters from "The Muppet Christmas Carol."

