BOONE — Apartment-seekers in Boone have another option on the table, with The Finmore at 241 on Shadowline Drive opening its doors on Wednesday, July 21, with a grand opening.
Located behind Harris Teeter, the $35 million development includes hundreds of rooms built around a parking deck that can house more than 300 vehicles.
Beginning construction in 2019, the project was completed on time and on budget, according to Martin Ing of FrontStreet Partners, who led the development. While the COVID-19 pandemic halted many construction projects, Ing said the Finmore was able to navigate the uncharted waters well, given that all materials and supplies had already been purchased.
“We pretty much had all the materials supplied and in line,” Ing said. “In terms of keeping our workforce safe and implementing policies, it took a lot of logistics to keep the job site safe, but we were able to maintain our schedule.”
Ing said the original plan was to have the complex open by the fall semester of 2021, which they were able to accomplish, and they even finished the project about a week ahead of schedule.
While the complex held a grand opening ceremony on July 21, some tenants had already been able to move in, getting to experience the furnished apartments.
“The units themselves are very well-appointed,” Ing said. “I think it will offer as much, or more, than any of the competition in this local market.”
The units are outfitted with a variety of smart devices for energy efficiency, while the complex has amenities such as an outdoor area with a pool, televisions and a fire pit, a coffee bar, study pods and a gym that includes a rock climbing wall.
“We felt like the style is just right for the student market,” Ing said. “We’re really excited to get students living in it and get some feedback so we’ve worked real hard to get the thing looking pretty sharp and ready.”
For more information about The Finmore at 241, visit www.thefinmore241.com.
