CMBA-Embers-Promo-2000.jpg

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are slated to make their debut at the Appalachian Theatre on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian Theater

BOONE — Bringing their joyful Carolina beach music to the mountains, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are slated to make their debut at the Appalachian Theatre on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Embers roots go back to 1958 when a couple of enterprising high school boys in Raleigh, North Carolina answered the Soviet challenge of Sputnik by forming a band called The Satellites. They played for school dances and parties, and on a good night could pocket as much as $60 for their efforts. The group’s name soon changed to The Embers, but they continued to play the timeless Rhythm and Blues music which is as popular now as it was back in the late 50s and early 60s.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.