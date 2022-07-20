The Common Good Company

Jacob Daniels with wife Milena, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon with Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin, left, and Mayor Charlie Sellers holding the ends on July 7.

BLOWING ROCK — Meeting in art classes at Appalachian State University turned out to be just the beginning of Jacob Daniels’ and Melina LaVecchia’s life together. Now married, the couple are among the High Country’s newest entrepreneurs as owners of the Common Good Company, with locations at 685 West King Street in Boone and now 1087-2 Main Street in Blowing Rock.

“We feel very blessed at what we do,” said Jacob Daniels at the Blowing Rock store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on July 7. “We are able to feed our passion as a job, which is great. And to be right here on Main Street in Blowing Rock is special.”

Jacob Daniels

Standing in front of one of his paintings on display at the Common Good Company store on Main Street in Blowing Rock, artist and store owner Jacob Daniels holds the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce proclamation celebrating the store opening on July 7.
Jacob and Melina Daniels

Jacob and Melina Daniels talk to the July 7 ribbon cutting crowd about the opening of their Main Street store in Blowing Rock.

