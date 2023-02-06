BOONE — As part of a continuing Local Night at App Theatre series, The Burnett Sisters will present an encore performance on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the historic Appalachian Theatre.
Though The Burnett Sisters have appeared previously at the Appalachian Theatre, the recent changes to their artist configuration brings a fresh, new lineup in a four-person band. The sisters have made a name for themselves on the Billboard charts, at festivals throughout the Southeast, and on the competition circuit. As part of their Local Night concert, audiences can continue to expect their unique vocal harmonies and tight instrumental arrangements of traditional songs.
The current group looks only slightly different from the past lineup of The Burnett Sisters Band. Members include Anneli Burnett on lead/harmony vocals, mandolin and fiddle; Sophia Burnett on bass; Anissa Burnett on lead/harmony vocals, fiddle, guitar and clawhammer banjo; and Justin Alexander on lead/harmony vocals, guitar and 3-finger style banjo.
While the previous lineup as The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray included a repertoire of mostly bluegrass, old-time and some swing, the band's set moving forward will focus on traditional old-time songs and tunes featuring double fiddle, memorable folk songs written by fellow musicians and friends, popular gospel numbers, and the occasional country classic. T
he Burnett Sisters will continue performing fan-favorites such as the 1920 swinger "Whispering", Townes Van Zandt's "Colorado Girl" and instrumentals such as "Lizard on Leash" by NC musician Nate Leath, and Canadian fiddle tune "Grey Owl", all of which are featured on their 2020 album Long Way From Home and their most recent release, Timeless.
The Burnett Sisters are often recognized and remembered for the addition of mountain flatfooting and traditional clogging throughout their performances, and they are excited to continue incorporating Anneli's fancy footwork into their sets! As well, the band will often feature special guests at various performances. The show on Feb. 9 will include a short Celtic set featuring guitarist Charly Smith from Australia and accordion/bass player Katelynn Bohn, who plays with the Tray Wellington Band.
Despite the departure of Kathleen Burnett Ray after eght successful years with the sisters, the band is eager to continue as The Burnett Sisters, sharing their music around the world and carrying on the tradition of Appalachian roots music.
The Local Night series was visioned through the collaboration of two local non-profit organizations — the Appalachian Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music. Suzanne Livesay of ATHC and Courtney Wheeler of JSMHM, the organizations’ executive directors, met and coordinated efforts to pilot the series that creates a home for local musicians to showcase throughout the winter months.
“The venue and production elements fell to me, while Courtney curated the slate of local artists,” said Suzanne. “In 2022, from January through March, the AppTheatre hosted three live concerts. Part of my role at the theatre has been to discover what the High Country community will support with regard to live entertainment throughout the winter months.”
The experiment has resulted in the scheduling of multiple films, more than doubling the number of live events from January through March and hosting six Local Nights.
The Local Night at App Theatre series continues throughout the winter season with a steady stream of local acts gracing the Doc Watson Stage. The lineup of artists and their scheduled dates include Mary Greene with Cecil Gurganus, Aaron Ratcliff and Nora Weatherby on Thursday, Feb. 23, Brooks Forsyth with Will Easter on Thursday, March 9, and The King Bees with a special opening act featuring the Advanced class of Junior Appalachian Musicians on Thursday, March 23. All concerts start at 7 p.m. with tickets priced at $10 for adults and $7 for students.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for their e-blast distribution list, visit the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.
