The Burnett Sisters

The Burnett Sisters 

 Photo courtesy The Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — As part of a continuing Local Night at App Theatre series, The Burnett Sisters will present an encore performance on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the historic Appalachian Theatre.

Though The Burnett Sisters have appeared previously at the Appalachian Theatre, the recent changes to their artist configuration brings a fresh, new lineup in a four-person band. The sisters have made a name for themselves on the Billboard charts, at festivals throughout the Southeast, and on the competition circuit. As part of their Local Night concert, audiences can continue to expect their unique vocal harmonies and tight instrumental arrangements of traditional songs.

