BOONE — The High Country’s Appalachian Theatre is celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in grand style on Sunday, March 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. The iconic King Street venue is presenting a marquee reception as a precursor to an upscale watch-party of the telecast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards® beginning at 8 p.m.
The party starts under the historic marquee where guests walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi chatting with interviewers about who they’re wearing. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Hollywood finest, ranging from Hollywood legend cosplay to black tie. Inside, the lobby of the App Theatre will feature games, free popcorn and soda for all ticketed guests. The lobby cash bar will be open throughout the event.
Hollywood Night offers three ticket levels for this epic reception and watch-party experience on King Street’s largest screen.
A balcony ticket includes admission to all Marquee Reception activities, general admission balcony seating to watch the 95th Academy Awards® broadcast, unlimited free popcorn, soda and water.
An orchestra level ticket includes admission to all Marquee Reception activities, viewing of the 95th Academy Awards® broadcast from your reserved orchestra level seat in rows E-R, two complimentary drink tokens redeemable for beer or wine, concierge drink service to your seat, a free candy box, plus unlimited free popcorn, soda and water.
A VIP stage ticket will have access to the stage of the Appalachian Theatre, which will be transformed into an exclusive High Country party deck. This top-tier ticket includes all Marquee Reception activities, admission to watch the 95th Academy Awards® broadcast from the exclusive VIP seating section in orchestra rows A-D, an on-stage open beer and wine bar until 10:30 p.m., unlimited popcorn, soda, water and candy, PLUS heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Over Yonder.
Tickets start at $15.
The premiere of this FUNdraising event, which will hopefully become an annual one, benefits the nonprofit Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. This event is not sponsored or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Sponsors are encouraged to support and participate and can contact Suzanne Livesay at slivesay@apptheatre.org to learn more about sponsorship options and benefits
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.