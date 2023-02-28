Hollywood Night @ AppTheatre - 2
Graphic courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The High Country’s Appalachian Theatre is celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in grand style on Sunday, March 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. The iconic King Street venue is presenting a marquee reception as a precursor to an upscale watch-party of the telecast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards® beginning at 8 p.m.

The party starts under the historic marquee where guests walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi chatting with interviewers about who they’re wearing. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Hollywood finest, ranging from Hollywood legend cosplay to black tie. Inside, the lobby of the App Theatre will feature games, free popcorn and soda for all ticketed guests. The lobby cash bar will be open throughout the event.

