Tate president

David L. Tate was elected as new president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce at its July 12 meeting.

 Photo courtesy BE Chamber of Commerce

BANNER ELK — David L. Tate was elected as the new President of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce during its meeting on July 12. Tate was elected unanimously following the resignation of Jo-Ann McMurray.

“The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce cannot thank Jo-Ann McMurray enough for her many years of service as the President. She has done a great job for our Town and our Chamber members,” Tate said. “We are sad to see her go, but Jo-Ann also serves the people of Avery County as the Co-Director of Feeding Avery Families. We know she will continue to do a great job with this organization, and we wish the best of luck.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.