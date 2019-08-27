BLOWING ROCK — Tanger’s Shoppes on the Parkway in Blowing Rock has two double electronic vehicle charging stations that are available to all guests, according to Tanger General Manager Ronnie Mark.
“We have been working diligently to improve our sustainability initiatives and offer more services to the community,” Mark said.
The two double stations can service a total of four cars at once.
